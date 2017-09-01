Russia, digesting U.S. diplomatic retaliation, pledges ‘harsh’ response

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Friday it would respond harshly to any U.S. measures designed to hurt it, a day after the United States told Moscow to close its San Francisco consulate and buildings in Washington and New York.
