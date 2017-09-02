Russia hands note of protest to U.S. over plans to search trade mission

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry has summoned a U.S. diplomat in Moscow to hand him a note of protest over plans to conduct searches in Russia’s trade mission complex in Washington, which should soon be closed, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
