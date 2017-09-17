MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday denied it had bombed U.S.-backed militias in Syria, saying its planes only targeted Islamic State militants and that it had warned the United States well in advance of its operational plans.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- As Trump visits U.N., New York prepares for ‘Super Bowl’ of security - September 17, 2017
- Russia rejects allegation it bombed U.S.-backed fighters in Syria - September 17, 2017
- British police arrest second man over London train bombing - September 17, 2017