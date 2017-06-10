Russia says tells U.S. not to strike Syrian pro-government forces again

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.
