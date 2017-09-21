Breaking News
Sack Lunch Productions announces The Lantern Festival: Two-day in Phoenix & Tucson

Salt Lake City, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sack Lunch Productions announces The Lantern Festival: Two-day in Phoenix & Tucson ®

Phoenix/Tuscon, AZ — We are excited to announce we are extending our Lantern Fest weekend in Arizona! Due to popular demand and a nearly sold out Friday event, we will be settling in for the weekend at Pinal Fairgrounds. Revelers can purchase tickets for the following Sunday, October 22nd. We are looking forward to creating memories all weekend with our Arizona lantern family!

Pinal Fairgrounds, 512 N 11 Mile Corner Rd, Casa Grande, Arizona

Why We Light: The Lantern Fest

Historically, Chinese Lanterns have symbolized good fortune, requested favorable weather, and celebrated the lives of loved ones. In 2014, The Lantern Fest translated this ancient tradition into a family-friendly festival with food, live music, smores, and children’s entertainment. When the sun goes down, lanterns paint the sky in a spectacular release. The Lantern Fest is growing rapidly and now holds events all over the country. It is an event that truly strengthens bonds and reminds us of the awe we all share when we let go and live in the moment.  A feel-good moment that lasts the whole season, Lantern Fest is a meeting of humanity, love, and visually striking memories saved forever. Organizers anticipate an international array of locations and we are excited to welcome St.Louis to our Light Family.

The Lantern Fest announces 2017 schedule:

FALL 2017 – Communities will gather all over the nation in a celebration of life, light, hopes, and dreams as The Lantern Fest launches into 2017. Lanterns will continue to sail in various cities, including Salt Lake City, Providence, Spokane, and much more. The website stays updated with new locations weekly as event organizers continue to bring Lantern Fest across the country.

When gates open at  PM, families, and friends can settle in, roast marshmallows for smores, explore local vendors and enjoy face painting, balloon artists, and inflatables. As the evening continues, the stage is filled with live entertainment, a children’s show, and competitions until sundown, when the lanterns light the night sky.

LANTERN SOCIAL: Our Lantern Narrative

Revelers are found uploading their favorite lantern moments as stories from all walks of life unite under a lantern-lit skyline. A truly breathtaking and moving view of humanity in unison, we illustrate the appeal of Lantern Fest with our growing Instagram community and brand. Lantern Fest seeks to uplift, unite, and spread positivity long after our events with daily mantras, top blogger features, and stunning photography captured from across the nation.

We are also perfecting our s’more recipes – a job we take very seriously!

Lantern Fest passes for our 2017 events are available for purchase online. Locations and ticketing information are available at http://www.thelanternfest.com/locations.

To get a sneak peek of what you can expect, watch our YouTube recap: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAj6RVCLqmc.       

The Lantern Festival Productions, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sack Lunch Productions Inc. (OTCMKT: SAKL). Sack Lunch Productions is a publicly traded company under the symbol SAKL.

