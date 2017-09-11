Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PetMed Express, Inc. – PETS

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safirstein Metcalf LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PetMed Express, Inc. (“PetMed” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PETS) and certain of its officers, in the United States District Court, Southern District of Florida. The lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired PetMed securities between May 8, 2017 and August 23, 2017 (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants’ violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased or acquired PetMed securities during the Class Period, and would like more information about the shareholder class action, please contact Safirstein Metcalf LLP at 1-800-221-0015, or email [email protected] .

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 24, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PetMed engaged in questionable practices in connection with the sales and marketing of the Company’s opioid products; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when it became known, would likely subject the Company to heightened legal and regulatory scrutiny; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, PetMed’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 23, 2017, Aurelius Value published a report entitled “PetMed: Exploiting America’s Opioid Epidemic,” alleging that the Company targets opioid users with Google ads and other marketing techniques aimed at facilitating the abuse of opioids.

Following this news, PetMed’s share price fell $3.19, or 8.09%, to close at $36.22 on August 23, 2017.

