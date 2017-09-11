Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders highest among Note series: exec

SEOUL (Reuters) – Pre-orders for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s latest premium smartphone Galaxy Note 8 are the highest among the Note series, the tech giant’s mobile chief said on Tuesday.
