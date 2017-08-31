(Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it has received a permit to test self-driving vehicles in California, marking the entry of the world’s largest smart phone maker four months after iPhone maker and arch rival Apple Inc received a permit.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California - August 31, 2017
- Trump’s expected repeal of Dreamer program draws fire from business - August 31, 2017
- Thousands of Harvey survivors rescued in Texas, 38 dead - August 31, 2017