San Francisco latest U.S. city to brace for protests

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – San Francisco braced on Friday for a weekend of protests, including a rally by an Oregon-based group that local leaders labeled “white supremacist” as the city’s mayor urged residents to boycott the event.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hurricane Harvey upgraded to Category 4, thousands in Texas flee - August 25, 2017
- North Korea fires multiple short-range projectiles into sea: South Korea - August 25, 2017
- Hurricane Harvey threatens record flooding, thousands in Texas flee - August 25, 2017