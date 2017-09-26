Sanchez Energy Announces Strong Catarina Well Results; Reiterates Fourth Quarter 2017 Production Guidance

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) (the “Company”), today announced that the Company recently brought the D-17 pad on-line in Western Catarina. The six wells on the pad had an average 24-hour initial production rate of approximately 1,479 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), with approximately 28 percent oil-weighting. The wells had an average lateral length of 6,206 feet and utilized the Company’s standard completion design of 1,730 pounds of proppant per lateral foot.

“Our recent Western Catarina wells are outperforming our type curve projections by approximately 20%,” said Tony Sanchez III, Chief Executive Officer of Sanchez Energy. “The D-17 pad targeted an Upper Eagle Ford zone that is present along the eastern margin of the Western Catarina producing area. We currently anticipate that our success in this area of the asset will allow us to potentially extend Western Catarina development further eastward, potentially connecting towards South Central Catarina.

“Despite the previously announced temporary suspension of completion operations due to Hurricane Harvey, strong well results across all of our Western Eagle Ford acreage have led to a steady increase in production during the quarter. We are currently producing at a rate of over 75,000 Boe/d, which has us on pace to deliver production results that are in-line with our third quarter 2017 forecast. Based on this performance, we reiterate our fourth quarter 2017 production forecast of 80,000 to 84,000 Boe/d.”

