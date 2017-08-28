Santhera to Publish First Half-Year Report and Corporate Update on September 5, 2017

Breaking News
Liestal, Switzerland, August 28, 2017 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) will publish its 2017 first half-year report and corporate update on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 07:00 CET. An investor conference call with Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera, will be held the same day at 13:00 CET.

Participants are invited to dial one of the following numbers10-15 minutes before the conference call starts (no dial-in code is required):
Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00
UK: +44 (0)203 059 58 62
US: +1 631 570 5613

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases. Santhera’s lead product Raxone is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second indication for Raxone, Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the European Union and Switzerland. In collaboration with the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and omigapil for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet medical need. For further information, please visit the Company’s website www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information:
Sue Schneidhorst, Head Group Communications
Europe: +41 61 906 89 26
US: +1 646 586 2113
[email protected]

Investors:
Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer                      Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors
Europe: +41 61 906 89 65                                              US: +1 212 915 2568
[email protected]                                   [email protected]

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

