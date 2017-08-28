Santhera to Publish First Half-Year Report and Corporate Update on September 5, 2017

Liestal, Switzerland, August 28, 2017 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) will publish its 2017 first half-year report and corporate update on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 07:00 CET. An investor conference call with Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera, will be held the same day at 13:00 CET.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases. Santhera’s lead product Raxone is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second indication for Raxone, Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the European Union and Switzerland. In collaboration with the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and omigapil for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet medical need. For further information, please visit the Company’s website www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

