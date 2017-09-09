DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s government assured investors on Saturday that its Vision 2030 economic reform program, including the sale of a stake in national oil giant Saudi Aramco, was on track despite plans to adjust part of it.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Dissipating storm Katia kills two in mudslide in eastern Mexico - September 9, 2017
- Saudi assures investors that reforms, Aramco IPO on track - September 9, 2017
- Florida braces for Hurricane Irma as storm rips through Cuba - September 9, 2017