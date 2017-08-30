SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Communacopia Conference

Breaking News
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to speak at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 8:50 AM.  This conference will be at The Conrad New York Hotel in New York City.  The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By “Building Better Wireless,” SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

CONTACT: Mark DeRussy, CFA
Vice President, Finance
561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins
Media Relations
561-226-9431
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
