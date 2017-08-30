SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Communacopia Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to speak at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 8:50 AM. This conference will be at The Conrad New York Hotel in New York City. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

