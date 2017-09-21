Scholastic Corporation (Nasdaq: SCHL) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



What:

Scholastic Corporation (Nasdaq:SCHL), the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books, a leading provider of core literacy curriculum and professional services, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate the launch of The Magic School Bus Rides Again, premiering September 29 on Netflix. The new television series is based on the characters from the bestselling Scholastic children’s book series The Magic School Bus written by Joanna Cole and illustrated by Bruce Degen, which has more than 90 books in print and is available in more than 9 languages.

In honor of the occasion, Ellie Berger, EVP, Scholastic and President, Trade Publishing, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Friday, September 22, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Scholastic Corporation Contact:

Michael Barrett

212-343-6570

[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

[email protected]

About Scholastic Corporation

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books, a leading provider of core literacy curriculum and professional services, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company creates quality books and ebooks, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, classroom magazines and other products and services that support children’s learning both in school and at home. With operations in 14 international offices and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom collections, school and public libraries, retail and online. True to its mission of 97 years to encourage the personal and intellectual growth of all children beginning with literacy, the Company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

