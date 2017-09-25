School Specialty Donates Over 150,000 Educational Supply Items to Texas PTA to Assist Students following Hurricane Harvey

GREENVILLE, Wis., Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — School Specialty, Inc. (OTCQB:SCOO) (“School Specialty,” “SSI” or “the Company”), a leading distributor of supplies, furniture and both curriculum and supplemental learning resources to the education, healthcare and other marketplaces, announced today that the Company delivered more than 150,000 individual supply items to the Texas Parent Teacher Association (Texas PTA) as part of the Operation Texas Strong rebuilding efforts following the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey to Houston and the Gulf Coast Area.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5e9130f-6a70-4f50-b444-1e7fe00df006

“We are humbled by the resilience and resolve of Texans during the very difficult aftermath of the recent storm. Our School Specialty team would not have it any other way than to lead with action in helping our neighbors recover by providing the tools and resources that teachers and students need to return to their classrooms and the joy of learning,” stated Joseph M. Yorio, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Together with the Texas PTA, we’re honored to provide support through our SSI Operation Texas Strong relief initiative and believe that enabling children and by extension their families, through well-equipped and safe learning environments, is one of the most effective ways to help the community rebuild and be productive again. We’re very grateful to all the volunteers, including our Texas PTA partners and our SSI team members who have worked tirelessly in assisting with the packing, transportation and distribution efforts. We trust the assorted supplies will meet the educational necessities of thousands of students across the various school districts.”

The donated supplies include 10,000 notebooks, 5,000 art supplies, 1,200 binders, 25,000 2-pocket folders, 1,000 packs of loose leaf paper, 44,000 basic supplies (scissors, rulers, erasers, etc.), 61,000 writing instruments (pens, pencils, etc.), 5,000 canvas totes and 1,500 PE supplies (kickballs, etc.), among other materials. These were recently delivered by School Specialty and will be distributed in coordination with the Texas PTA team on the ground. Allocation will take the form of individual backpacks filled with supplies for students across affected districts.

Texas PTA President Lisa Holbrook said, “Hurricane Harvey made history in a devastating way, but because of the generosity of companies like School Specialty, Harvey will understand that you ‘don’t mess with Texas.’ School Specialty’s very generous contribution of school supplies will ensure students and educators in the Gulf Coast Area can get back to their classrooms and to learning, with the hope of a great school year ahead. We thank School Specialty for helping Texas PTA make every child’s potential a reality.”

Founded in 1909 by Ella Caruthers Porter, Texas PTA is the state’s largest child advocacy group and is committed to parent education, parent involvement, and child advocacy. The non-profit organization is focused on making every child’s potential a reality by strengthening education and taking a comprehensive approach to community success.

The School Specialty team in Houston (comprising Patrick Fisk, Kevin Wong, Ana Valladares, Julie Griffin, Don Behrend, Whitney West, and Jeff Renkel) continues to drive its Operation Texas Strong humanitarian mission to assist afflicted areas in and around Texas. In addition to helping schools, this cross-functional team has been pushing a multi-tiered plan to coordinate efforts to assist with the evacuation of residents from flooded zones; distribution of food supplies and provisions; and support the clear out, clean up and rebuilding projects at large.

School Specialty is a leading distributor of innovative and proprietary products, programs and services to the education marketplace. The Company designs, develops, and provides educators with the latest and very best school supplies, furniture and both curriculum and supplemental learning resources. Working in collaboration with educators, School Specialty reaches beyond the scope of textbooks to help teachers, guidance counselors and school administrators ensure that every student reaches his or her full potential. Through its SSI Guardian subsidiary, the Company is also committed to school, healthcare and corporate workplace safety by offering the highest quality curriculum, training and safety and security products. Finally, through its SOAR Life Products brand, the Company offers thousands of products that sharpen cognitive skills and build physical and mental strength in fun and creative ways. From childhood through adulthood, they help individuals live life to the fullest – engaged, happy and well. SOAR Life Products is a customized offering for hospitals, long-term care, therapeutic facilities, home care, surgery centers, day care centers, physician offices, and clinics. For more information about School Specialty, visit www.schoolspecialty.com.

