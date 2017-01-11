Scientology Information Center Announces First “Blast Friday” Open House for 2017

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Friday, January 27th, the Scientology Public Information Center hosts its first Open House of 2017 during Clearwater’s “Blast Friday” concert on Cleveland Street from 5-10pm.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/949e2740-ecf8-4ab7-91c9-9d73d486e3ba

Blast Friday was established in 2009 as Downtown Clearwater’s free, family-friendly street festival. The festival is supported by the City of Clearwater, the Cleveland Street District and the Downtown Development Board and produced by “Ruth Eckerd Hall on The Road”.

Located at 500 Cleveland Street, the Scientology Information Center’s door will be wide open. Guests are invited to peruse the audio-visual displays in the center while getting their questions answered about Scientology.

“People are curious to find out about Scientology,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “It is a rapidly expanding Church, with parishioners who come to Clearwater for advanced services, from some 60 countries.”

The Information Center is housed in the lobby of the historic Clearwater Building. It is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm for all to learn about Scientology – the beliefs and ongoing humanitarian programs.

The center includes a full biographical display of the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s Founder. It also hosts tours, as well as offers and makes its conference room available to social, civic and nonprofit groups.

The center hosts a variety of receptions for local non-profit groups and organizations. For more information, please contact Amber Skjelset, the Center’s Manager, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org

To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard’s words, “A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.”

CONTACT: Amber Skjelset (727) 467-6966