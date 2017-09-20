ScottMadden to Release Energy Industry Update and Host Free Webcast to Highlight DERs in Illinois, Smart Solar, and Competitive Electric Markets

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading energy consulting firms, will soon release its Fall Energy Industry Update. For more than a decade, the ScottMadden Energy Industry Update has served as the catalyst for strategic discussion, debate, and decisions. More than 10,000 executive leaders rely on it for the most important trends and thought-provoking insights.

Themed “Generation to Generation: An Energy Evolution,” this issue will focus on strategic drivers that are propelling, and challenging, our industry. ScottMadden will offer insights on topics like Illinois’ grid transformation progress, the future of utility solar, and changes to and potential solutions for FERC-regulated wholesale markets:

Competition at the Crossroads – FERC has attempted to find a price formation construct in competitive electric markets that provides long-term market stability. It is a difficult economic problem that so far evades a simple solution. What is the problem? What is causing it? What can be done?

– FERC has attempted to find a price formation construct in competitive electric markets that provides long-term market stability. It is a difficult economic problem that so far evades a simple solution. What is the problem? What is causing it? What can be done? The Solar Trinity and Dawn of “Smart Solar” – People complain about the challenges of grid operations as traditional solar scales up, and concerns like duck curve impacts, peak load ramping after solar peak, etc., are real. But is there a better way? Could “smart solar” actually help us manage the grid? What three things, the “solar trinity,” could make this a reality? How will we know if a new era of smart solar is dawning for the electric grid?

– People complain about the challenges of grid operations as traditional solar scales up, and concerns like duck curve impacts, peak load ramping after solar peak, etc., are real. But is there a better way? Could “smart solar” actually help us manage the grid? What three things, the “solar trinity,” could make this a reality? How will we know if a new era of smart solar is dawning for the electric grid? Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) in Illinois – Although a lot of attention is garnered by New York and California, Illinois may be the best-kept secret in grid transformation. Illinois has laid an excellent foundation that positions it well for modernization of the grid and increasing penetrations of DERs and renewables. When DERs arrive at scale, the state will be ready. What is the current state of the electricity market in Illinois? How have legislative initiatives led to transformation in the electricity market? Have they resulted in a modernized grid and utilities that are flexible and ready for growth in DERs?

Stuart Pearman, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden, said, “As the mix of generating resources on the grid continues to shift, industry participants are trying to figure out how to manage all of the multiple ‘generations’ of these resources at one time and still provide appropriate economic incentives to ensure we maintain a resilient grid and affordable power. At the same time, we face unprecedented demographic change as we attract and develop our next generation of industry leaders – hence our theme, Generation to Generation: An Energy Evolution.”

Complimentary Energy Industry Update Webcast

To coincide with the release of the report, ScottMadden will join forces with Energy Central to present an interactive webcast, “ScottMadden’s Energy Industry Update – Generation to Generation: An Energy Evolution,” on Friday, November 3, 2017, from 1:00–2:00 PM EDT. During this free session, our industry experts will share their views and field questions related to changes to and potential solutions for FERC-regulated wholesale markets, the future of utility solar, and grid investment. Join us to hear from Cristin Lyons, partner and grid transformation practice leader at ScottMadden; Paul Quinlan, clean tech manager at ScottMadden; and Stuart Pearman, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden. Mr. Pearman will also serve as the webcast moderator. Click here to register.

