Breaking News
Home / Top News / SDLP – Amendments to Certain Credit Facilities to Insulate Seadrill Partners from Seadrill Limited’s Restructuring

SDLP – Amendments to Certain Credit Facilities to Insulate Seadrill Partners from Seadrill Limited’s Restructuring

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

London, United Kingdom, August 17, 2017 – Seadrill Partners (“SDLP or the Company”) announces today that it has completed amendments to three secured credit facilities that relate to rigs purchased by the Company from Seadrill Limited that will insulate the Company from events of default related to Seadrill Limited’s likely use of chapter 11 proceedings to implement its restructuring plan.

The amendments to the three facilities remove Seadrill Limited and its consolidated entities as a borrower or guarantor, separate the facilities such that the resulting Seadrill Partners facilities are secured only by the Company’s assets without recourse to Seadrill Limited or its assets, and extend the maturities of the resulting Seadrill Partners facilities by 2.5 years.

As part of this transaction we have agreed to a prepayment of US$100 million upon closing and two subsequent prepayments of US$25 million, one of which will be made six months after closing and another of which will be made 12 months after closing, in each case distributed pro rata across the three resulting Seadrill Partners facilities. We have also agreed to certain covenant and security amendments and to cancel the $100 million revolver provided by Seadrill Limited.  For additional information please refer to the agreements included in the Company’s Form 6K filed along with this announcement.

Our existing management and operational arrangements with Seadrill Limited will remain in place and the Company’s business operations remain unaffected by Seadrill Limited’s restructuring efforts.

In April 2017, we deferred distributions to common unitholders pending completion of this transaction and we will resume distributions at the same level as prior to the deferral. 

We have therefore declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the first and second quarters of 2017 of $0.10 per unit for each quarter. This cash distribution will be paid on or about September 5, 2017 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2017.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, business prospects, changes, trends in its business and the markets in which it operates and insulation from Seadrill Limited’s restructuring. These statements are made based upon management’s current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to the performance of the drilling rigs in the Company’s fleet; delay in payment or disputes with customers; fluctuations in the international price of oil; changes in governmental regulations that affect the Company or the operations of the Company’s fleet; increased competition in the offshore drilling industry; hire rates and factors affecting supply and demand for drilling rigs; the financial condition of the Company’s existing or future customers; and general economic, political and business conditions globally and the effects of Seadrill Limited’s restructuring. Consequently, no forward looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35704).

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.