Sea Oats Group Seeks Donations for Port Aransas Hurricane Harvey Relief

Port Aransas, Texas, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sea Oats Group, developers of Cinnamon Shore on Mustang Island, today announced it has established a special Hurricane Harvey Relief effort through its Cinnamon Shore Giving Fund to raise money that will go directly to support the restoration and recovery of Port Aransas and surrounding communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“First, we want to thank everyone for all their prayers and offers of help in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall on the Texas Coast,” said Jeff Lamkin, CEO of Sea Oats Group. “We are raising funds—not for Cinnamon Shore, but for our friends in Port Aransas, where Harvey hit first.”

The town of Port Aransas was devastated in Hurricane Harvey’s landfall late Friday and is facing a challenge of historic proportions. Many of the homes were built before hurricane windows, structural tie-downs and other building requirements for coastal construction were in place.

Lamkin said Sea Oats Group has had a team in place to assess the damage at Cinnamon Shore and surrounding areas since the early morning hours Saturday, and has been keeping its homeowners apprised of the situation with regular updates. Now that they have determined the damage at Cinnamon Shore is relatively minor, they are turning their attention to helping their neighbors in need.

“With a community, staff and mobilized resources already on the ground in Port Aransas, we are in a unique position to identify and help those who are suffering,” said Lamkin. “But we need the public’s support in order to make the greatest possible impact.”

Lamkin said his company’s goal is to raise $1 million immediately—this week—with every dollar raised going directly to the support, recovery and restoration of the coastal communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Those wishing to donate can do so by following this link: https://mygiving.secure.force.com/GXDonateNow?id=a0U0H00000XPF57UAH. All donations are tax-deductible, and Sea Oats Group will keep the public apprised of the progress of donations and their impacts via the donation link.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outreach and generosity we have received over the past few days, and we’re looking forward to receiving a full measure of support for our city at this trying time,” said Lamkin. “Every dollar counts, so please donate whatever you can, large or small, and please forward the donation link to your friends and contacts.”

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind 300 feet of protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first “new urbanism” development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Every detail of Cinnamon Shore is designed to embrace the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walking neighborhood. For more information, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

About Sea Oats Group

Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.

