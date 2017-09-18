SeaBird Exploration: Key information relating to potential subsequent offering to be carried out by SeaBird Exploration PLC

18 September 2017, Limassol, Cyprus

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from SeaBird Exploration PLC (the “Company”), on 15 September 2017, regarding a private placement of up to NOK 100 million in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 0.10 per share (the “Private Placement”) and a possible subsequent offering at the same subscription price as in the Private Placement (the “Subsequent Offering”).

Date on which the terms and conditions of the potential repair issue were announced: 15 September 2017

Last day including right: 15 September 2017

Ex-date: 18 September 2017

Record date: 19 September 2017

Date of approval: Expected to be on or around 2 October 2017

Maximum number of new shares: 50,000,000

Subscription price: NOK 0.10

Other information: The Subsequent Offering is subject to the Company’s general meeting resolving to approve the Private Placement as well as publication of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the board of directors may, in its sole discretion, decide that the Company shall not carry out the Subsequent Offering.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.