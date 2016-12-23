Breaking News
SEB Selects SimCorp Dimension as Its New Back Office Solution

SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry, today announced that SEB, a Swedish financial services firm, has selected SimCorp Dimension as its new back office platform, including transaction processing, reconciliation, settlement, accounting and derivatives processing.

SimCorp Dimension has been used by SEB’s Danish branch for a number of years. Now the parent company has signed a subscription-based license agreement to adopt the system on a larger scale across its business.

Implementing SimCorp Dimension is the cornerstone of a consolidation strategy aiming to optimize SEB’s operating model by providing a leaner, more efficient system architecture.

Lau Jeppesen, Vice President, SimCorp Nordic said: “It is not without reason that SEB is one of the leading financial firms in the Nordic region. They recognize that having technology that allows you to operate efficiently and with agility in the market is key to continued growth. We are proud to have been selected as their partner.”

 

About SimCorp

SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world’s leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as an ASP solution, its core system, SimCorp Dimension, supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests more than 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.
  

