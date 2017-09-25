WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission belatedly found out in August, about three months after being confirmed, that hackers breached the regulator’s database of corporate announcements in 2016, according to prepared congressional testimony seen by Reuters on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- SEC chairman belatedly learned of 2016 agency hack – testimony - September 25, 2017
- Trump says NFL anthem protests unrelated to race - September 25, 2017
- U.S. appeals court allows part of Texas law to punish sanctuary cities - September 25, 2017