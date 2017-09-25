SEC chairman notified of 2016 agency hack in August: testimony

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) only learned in August that hackers had last year breached the regulator’s database of corporate announcements, according to prepared congressional testimony seen by Reuters on Monday.
