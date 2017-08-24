Secure Technology Alliance Expands 2018 Payments Summit, Creates All-inclusive Payments Industry-focused Conference

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2018 Secure Technology Alliance Payments Summit will be bigger and more comprehensive than ever with 120+ speakers and more than 100 exhibitors when it returns to Orlando, Florida this March to cover the most important developments in payments. Sessions will cover a range of business, technology and fintech innovation topics, including new developments involving EMV chip technology and e-commerce, faster payments, mobile wallets, wearables and emerging IoT payments, blockchain, the future of contactless payments and transit payment systems. The Payments Summit has become one of the most anticipated payments events in the industry as it is the only event providing practical, actionable business and technical information that can be used to develop strategies and plans for implementing trending or new payments technologies.

The 2018 Payments Summit will be held on March 26-29, 2018 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, Florida. For more information and to register, visit www.stapayments.com.

For the first time, the Payments Summit will be held in conjunction with the U.S. Payments Forum’s quarterly member meeting in addition to being co-located with the ICMA Card Manufacturing and Personalization EXPO for the third year in a row. By holding these events together, the Alliance expects to bring an additional 300+ high-level Forum payments industry executives, including merchants, financial institutions, global and regional payments networks, merchant processors and acquirers, mobile payments providers, and payments industry suppliers and integrators to join the more than 800 attendees who regularly attend the Secure Technology Alliance and ICMA joint event each year.

“With new innovations like mobile wallets, IoT payments and wearables, and the steadily increasing number of chip-on-chip transactions, it’s clear the payments industry is expanding exponentially,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “This year’s Payments Summit, held together with the U.S. Payments Forum member meeting and ICMA EXPO, is a unique conference and exposition event for a more inclusive audience of payments executives looking to explore today’s trends and cross-sector business opportunities.”

The event will include keynotes, roundtables and multiple tracks and concurrent sessions that will touch upon the latest innovations and efforts driving the payments industry, including:

EMV, Mobile Payment, and Cloud-based Payments

Faster Payment and Secure Payment Strategies

Emerging Digital Payments Technologies and Blockchain

Open-loop Payments for Transit and Parking

IoT Payments, Wearables and Connected Cars

FinTech and the Future of Payments

Innovative thought leaders and experts interested in speaking at the Payments Summit are urged to submit proposals no later than Nov. 17. For more information on becoming a speaker, visit www.stapayments.com/call-for-speakers/.

Registration for this event includes access to Payments Summit and ICMA EXPO sessions, the combined exhibition hall and a number of networking events. Members may register through the Secure Technology Alliance or the ICMA to receive member discounts and other benefits. Early registration discounts end Jan. 19, 2018. Details regarding the agenda and registration can be found at www.stapayments.com or www.icmaexpo.com.

U.S. Payments Forum members will register through the Forum and will be able to use their U.S. Payments Forum registration codes for registration to the full conference. Forum members will have access to all Payments Summit and ICMA EXPO sessions, plus there will be U.S. Payments Forum member-only working committee sessions that are open only to Forum members.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is a not-for-profit, multi-industry association working to stimulate the understanding, adoption and widespread application of secure solutions, including smart cards, embedded chip technology, and related hardware and software across a variety of markets including authentication, commerce and Internet of Things (IoT).

The Secure Technology Alliance, formerly known as the Smart Card Alliance, invests heavily in education on the appropriate uses of secure technologies to enable privacy and data protection. The Secure Technology Alliance delivers on its mission through training, research, publications, industry outreach and open forums for end users and industry stakeholders in payments, mobile, healthcare, identity and access, transportation, and the IoT in the U.S. and Latin America.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

