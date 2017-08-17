Selvaag Bolig ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid

Dividend amount: 1.20 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 18 August 2017
Ex-date: 21 August 2017
Record date: 22 August 2017
Payment date: 1 September 2017
Date of approval: 16 August 2017
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the continuing obligations.
Further information from
Sverre Molvik, CFO, Selvaag Bolig ASA
Telephone: +47 401 00 585, e-mail: [email protected]
Selvaag Bolig ASA is a residential property developer controlling the entire value chain from acquisition of land to sale of homes. The company has several thousand homes under development at any given time, and focuses on the growth areas in and around Greater Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Trondheim. Selvaag Bolig represents a continuation of Selvaag’s 70-year history and experience, and offers a broad variety of property types marketed under the brand names Start, Hjem and Pluss. The company is headquartered at Ullern in Oslo.
www.selvaagboligasa.no/en
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
