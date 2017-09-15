Senator Warren introduces Equifax bill; launches industry probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Friday she has begun an investigation into Equifax’s massive data breach and, along with 11 other Democratic senators, will introduce a bill to give consumers the ability to freeze their credit for free.
