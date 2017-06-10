Sessions says he will appear before Senate Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a letter on Saturday that he will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday to address matters brought up by former FBI Director James Comey in his testimony earlier this week to the same committee.
