Sessions says he will discuss Comey with U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a letter on Saturday that he will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday to address matters former FBI Director James Comey brought up this week in testimony to the same panel.
