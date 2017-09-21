Seventy-One Amedisys Care Centers Receive SHPBest Awards

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), one of the nation’s leading home healthcare, hospice and personal care companies, announced today that 71 of its home health care centers received SHPBest Home Health Care Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HHCAHPS) Awards, a program by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) recognizing the highest-performing healthcare providers in patient satisfaction.

Twelve care centers received Premiere Performer awards for ranking in the top five percent of participants and 59 care centers received Superior Performance awards for ranking in the top 20 percent.

“Achieving clinical distinction has always been a core strategic goal for Amedisys,” stated Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Susan Sender. “We’re proud of the compassionate, personalized healthcare our clinicians provide in the home to tens of thousands of patients each and every day.”

SHP has the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, placing the vendor in a unique position to recognize companies that make patient satisfaction a priority.

In order to be considered for these awards, providers must use SHP as the HHCAHPS survey vendor for each quarter of the year being considered. They must also have at least 40 completed surveys to ensure statistical significance. For more information on the program’s methodology, click here.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,200 hospitals and 61,900 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 16,000 employees, in 432 care centers in 34 states, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 385,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

About Strategic Healthcare Programs:

Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) is a leader in performance improvement for post-acute care providers. Our healthcare data analytics and benchmarking provide real-time, actionable performance metrics that drive daily decisions. Since 1996, SHP has helped organizations nationwide, from small rural entities to public companies, raise the bar for healthcare performance.

