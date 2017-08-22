Severe Typhoon Hato wreaks havoc in Hong Kong, flights canceled, trading delayed

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong braced for Typhoon Hato, a maximum category 10 storm on Wednesday, with hundreds of flights canceled, trading in financial markets suspended and schools and most businesses in the Asian financial hub closed.
