Breaking News
Home / Top News / SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Illumina Inc. (ILMN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2017

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Illumina Inc. (ILMN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago 0 1 Views

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Illumina Inc. (“Illumina” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ILMN) and certain of its officers, and is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Illumina securities between July 26, 2016 and October 10, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are advised to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/ilmn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Illumina was suffering a large decline in its instrument sales; (2) that this decline was damaging Illumina’s revenue; (3) that Illumina lacked visibility into trends that could have a substantial impact on its financial results; (4) that, as such, Illumina’s revenue guidance was unreliable and overstated; and (5) consequently, Illumina’s statements its business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 10, 2016 Illumina announced its disappointing financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016. Previously, the company had predicted revenues of $625 to $630 million for the quarter. Now mentioning “declining demand for its high-speed genetic sequences,” Illumina generated just $607 million. Following this news, Illumina stock dropped as much as 25% during intraday trading on October 11, 2016.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/ilmn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Illumina you have until February 14, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

 

CONTACT: Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz 
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2016, All Rights Reserved.