SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Investors Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit

STEVENSON, Md., April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of purchasers of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) (“Caterpillar” or the “Company”) securities during the period between February 19, 2013 and March 1, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until May 2, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Caterpillar securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Caterpillar unlawfully used foreign subsidiaries to avoid paying billions of dollars in U.S. taxes and that discovery of the foregoing conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions.

According to the complaint, following a March 2, 2017 report that disclosed law enforcement officials searched the Company’s headquarters as part of a criminal investigation into the Company’s tax strategy, the value of Caterpillar shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Caterpillar securities purchased on or after February 19, 2013 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.

