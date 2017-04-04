SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Investors Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CBI) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit

STEVENSON, Md., April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) (“Chicago Bridge” or the “Company”) common stock during the period between October 29, 2013 and December 10, 2014, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until May 1, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Chicago Bridge common stock during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that: (i) Chicago Bridge was responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in liability and had improperly accounted for its goodwill during 2013 to cover losses associated with construction delays and cost overruns on contracts to complete construction on two new nuclear power plants; (ii) failed to establish and disclose an appropriate reserve for this liability in its financial statements; and (iii) lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting.

According to the complaint, following a June 17, 2014 report asserting that Chicago Bridge had improperly accounted for its goodwill during 2013 to cover losses associated with construction delays and cost overruns, and reports between June 2014 and December 2014 providing additional information relating to the cost overruns and project delays, the value of Chicago Bridge shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Chicago Bridge common stock purchased on or after October 29, 2013 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

