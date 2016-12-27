SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Excess Of $250,000 Investing In Universal Health Services, Inc. To Contact The Firm Before Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Universal Health Services, Inc. (“Universal Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE:UHS) of the February 21, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action lawsuit filed against the Company and certain officers.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Universal Health securities between February 26, 2015 and December 7, 2016 (the “Class Period”). The case, Heed v. Universal Health Services Inc et al, No. 2:16-cv-09499 was filed on December 23, 2016.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Universal Health admitted patients based on its own financial considerations and not upon the medical necessity of the patient; (2) the Company would keep patients admitted until their insurance payments ran out in order to ensure the maximum payment for its services; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Universal Health’s revenues from inpatient care relied on unsustainable practices; (4) in turn, Universal Health lacked effective internal control concerning its practices and policies of admitting patients; and (5) as a result, Universal Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading.

Specifically, on December 7, 2016, BuzzFeed published an article detailing its year-long investigation into Universal Health. The report stated, among other things, that current and former employees stated they were under pressure to fill beds by almost any method – which at times meant exaggerating people’s symptoms to make them appear suicidal – and to hold them until their insurance payments ran out.

On this news, Universal Health’s share price fell from $126.37 per share on December 6, 2016 to a closing price of $111.36 on December 7, 2016—a $15.01 or a 11.88% drop.

