SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 10, 2017 – EFII

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (“Electronics for Imaging”) (NASDAQ:EFII) between February 22, 2017 and August 3, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/electronics-for-imaging-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was improperly recognizing revenue; (2) the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures were not effective; (3) the Company’s internal control over financial reporting were not effective; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On August 3, 2017, the Company announced that it would postpone its conference call to discuss second quarter 2017 preliminary results “in order to enable the Company to complete an assessment of the timing of recognition of revenue.” Electronics for Imaging is also assessing the effectiveness of its “current and historical disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting.”

If you suffered a loss in Electronics for Imaging you have until October 10, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a loss in Electronics for Imaging you have until October 10, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

