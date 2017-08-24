SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of MAXIMUS, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 6, 2017 – MMS

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of MAXIMUS, Inc. (“Maximus”) (NYSE:MMS) between October 30, 2014 and February 3, 2016 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Eastern District of Virginia. To get more information go to:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) in obtaining the HAAS contract, Maximus set an unattainable target number of healthcare professionals to recruit and an unattainable target number of assessments; (ii) throughout the HAAS contract, Maximus was struggling to recruit, train and ramp-up new health care staff to perform the assessments; (iii) the inability to meet its target number of healthcare recruits and target number of assessments meant Maximus would not earn the performance-based incentive fees from the HAAS contract; and (iv) consequently, Defendants’ statements about the Company, its financial condition, and the outlook for its business, lacked a reasonable basis when made.

If you suffered a loss in Maximus you have until October 6, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

