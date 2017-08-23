SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of TechnipFMC plc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2017 – FTI

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE:FTI) between April 27, 2017 and July 24, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/technipfmc-plc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TechnipFMC had a material weakness in its internal control over rates used in the calculations of the foreign currency effects on certain of its engineering and construction projects; (ii) accordingly, the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, TechnipFMC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in TechnipFMC you have until October 2, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. 30 Broad Street - 24th Floor New York, NY 10004 Tel: (212) 363-7500 Toll Free: (877) 363-5972 Fax: (212) 363-7171 www.zlk.com