SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of The Advisory Board Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2017 – ABCO

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of The Advisory Board Company (“Advisory Board”) (NASDAQ:ABCO) between January 21, 2015 and February 23, 2016 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/the-advisory-board-company?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were severe integration problems associated with Advisory Board’s acquisition of Royall & Company; and (2) as a consequence, defendants had no basis to increase the revenue guidance for Royall during the Class Period. On January 9, 2015, Advisory Board completed its acquisition of Royall & Company. Then on February 23, 2016, Advisory Board announced a net loss of $101.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2015, primarily attributable to an impairment charge of $95.7 million (and later increased to $99.1 million) to Royall’s goodwill. Following this news, shares of Advisory Board fell 27% to close at $26.50 per share on February 24, 2016.

If you suffered a loss in Advisory Board you have until October 2, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

