Sharing Services Inc. Announces Partial Acquisition of Leading Edge Holdings Insurance Group of Dallas, Texas as Part of New Travel Marketing Campaigns

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharing Services, Inc. (OTC Markets:SHRV) announced today that it has entered into a letter of intent to Acquire a 40% interest in LEH Insurance Group. LEH Insurance Group (LEHIG) is owned and operated by Mr. Wes Bishop, a third-generation insurance professional whose family has been selling insurance and real estate since 1949.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Sharing Services team of marketers where, collectively, we are going to assist a lot of people who need better options for insurance”, commented Wes Bishop. “More importantly, because virtually every adult in the U.S. needs some form of insurance, from auto, home, life, and more, our ability to access consumers through collective marketing efforts and social alchemy will conceivably help drive the share value of the public company.”

Sharing Services, Inc. and LEHIG intend to create a new brand identity as a dba of LEHIG Insurance Group with the intent to promote that new brand within the networks and marketing initiatives of current as well as upcoming brands of SHRV.

“We are pleased that Mr. Bishop has accepted our offer and extremely happy to have such a seasoned veteran as part of our growing family of companies,” commented Jordan Brock, Sharing Services, Inc.’s President. “The team and strategic partnerships being assembled will undoubtedly secure our vision of building a successful company that gives great value to its investors.”

About Sharing Services, Inc.:

Sharing Services, Inc. is a diversified travel holdings company specializing in ride sharing, mobile applications, group travel programs, and brick-and-mortar travel agencies. The Company’s direct-to-consumer online travel agent (OTA) platform delivers unprecedented access to many of today’s most popular travel destinations, and all with savings of up to 80% off published rates.

Visit http://www.sharingservicesinc.com, call 714.203.6717, or email [email protected], to learn more.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s disclosures or filings with the SEC.

Contact:

Sharing Services, Inc.

Investor Relations

(714) 203-6717

[email protected]