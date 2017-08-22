Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 30th in Chicago

VALLEY CITY, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An industry leader in lightweighting, Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) today announced that Ramzi Hermiz, president and chief executive officer, will participate in the Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Shiloh’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. CT.

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) is a global innovative solutions provider focusing on lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. The Company designs and manufactures products within body structure, chassis and powertrain systems, leveraging one of the broadest portfolios in the industry. Shiloh’s multi-component, multi-material solutions are comprised of a variety of alloys in aluminum, magnesium and steel grades, along with its proprietary line of noise and vibration reducing ShilohCore acoustic laminate products. The strategic BlankLight®, CastLight® and StampLight® brands combine to maximize lightweighting solutions without compromising safety or performance. The Company has over 3,600 dedicated employees with operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

