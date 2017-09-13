Shkreli ordered jailed after online bounty on Hillary Clinton’s hair

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered Martin Shkreli to be jailed while he awaits sentencing for securities fraud, citing a Facebook post in which the former drug company executive offered a $5,000 reward for a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair.
