Sif- Smulders joint venture to engineer and manufacture all monopiles and transition pieces for the Triton Knoll Offshore Windfarm

Roermond, the Netherlands 20 September 2017. Sif Holding N.V. announces that Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm Ltd and a joint venture of Sif Netherlands B.V. and Smulders Projects Belgium N.V. have signed Preferred Supplier and Early Works Agreements for the design and fabrication of 90 monopiles and transition pieces as well as 2 foundations for offshore substations. The estimated total weight of Sif’s part of the project is 56 Kton.

Triton Knoll is an offshore wind farm developed by a joint venture of Innogy Renewables UK Ltd and Statkraft AS, located 32 km off the coast of Lincolnshire and 50 km off the coast of north Norfolk. The project will have an installed capacity of 860 MW and will use MHI Vestas’ V164-9.5 MW turbines with a maximum tip height of up to 187 m. The project plans to install 90 wind turbines, 2 offshore substations, 1 onshore substation, associated inter-array cables and export cables that are routed both offshore and onshore.

For the design portion of the work Sif and Smulders have selected one of the leading engineering companies in this field, UK based Atkins Ltd. Atkins has established a successful track-record over the years in the engineering and design of similar offshore foundations

The engineering and design for the project will start before the end of the month of September 2017 based on an Early Works Agreement. Fabrication will start in the first quarter of 2019 following the Financial Closure of the project, which is expected to be halfway 2018.

