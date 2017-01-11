Signet Healthcare Partners Closes $137.2 Million Life Science Fund

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Signet Healthcare Partners (“Signet”), a private equity fund that provides growth capital to commercial Life Sciences companies, is pleased to announce the closing of Signet Healthcare Partners IV L.P. with $137.2 million of capital commitments. The firm intends to invest in 10-12 companies and will typically invest $10-15 million per company (with co-investment from its limited partners). “We are very grateful for the continued support of our loyal investor base during this fundraising, and welcome our new investors,” said James Gale, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Signet.

Two new general partners have joined the firm in connection with this fund. Nikhil Puri has joined Signet from Pfizer, where he was Vice President and Head of Business Development for the Global Established Pharmaceuticals business. Prior to that, Mr. Puri had spent 15 years as an investment banker, most notably at Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers. Ashley Friedman has also become a general partner. He previously had been a venture partner since 2014 when he joined Signet from Investor Growth Capital (the private equity and venture arm of Investor AB). While at Investor, Mr. Friedman participated in and led a number of life science private equity financings. He started his career at Lehman Brothers.

“The commercial Life Sciences segment continues to offer significant growth avenues for companies with differentiated product offerings, and we believe that strategic growth capital will play an integral role in harnessing these opportunities,” said Nikhil Puri.

“We are excited and committed to build on Signet’s successful and focused approach to growth-stage healthcare investing and partnering with exceptional management teams to drive value and healthcare innovation,” said Ashley Friedman.

About Signet Healthcare Partners

Signet is an established provider of growth capital to innovative healthcare companies. Signet invests in commercial-stage healthcare companies that are revenue generating or preparing for commercial launch. The firm’s focus has primarily been on the pharmaceutical sector and medical technology companies. Signet maintains a disciplined yet flexible investment approach. As an active investor, Signet partners closely with its companies to build their value including facilitating activities between portfolio companies. During Signet’s 18-year history, it has developed a strong reputation and track record of successful investments. Signet has raised four funds with total capital commitments of over $400 million and has invested in more than 45 companies.

