Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sjogren Industries presents new products at Wire Southeast Asia

Sjogren Industries presents new products at Wire Southeast Asia

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

WORCESTER, MA, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Sjogren Industries introduced its latest innovations for the wire tooling industry at the Wire Southeast Asia trade show in Bangkok, Thailand.

Since 1995, the Wire Southeast Asia specialist trade fair has set the bar as the region’s leading trade-focused platform for international exhibitors to showcase their latest wire and cable processing equipment, machinery, products and solutions.

The event is held at the Bangkok Trade & Exhibition Centre From Sept. 19 through Sept. 21.  Sjogren Industries is presenting at booth H-15.

Sjogren is introducing its latest innovations for the wire tooling industry, the Static Dance Roller and the Pivot Bar Series.

The Static Dancer Roll (patent pending) replaces the conventional dancer roller or tuner roller on wire drawing machines. With SDR, Sjogren has provided a customizable solution that extends machine life and increases productivity. Maintenance costs are also reduced and wire quality is improved.

The PB Series maximizes efficiency with a design that minimizes space and set up time while eliminating the need for complicated and costly base plates for mounting. The PB Series comes with grooved rolls and precision ball bearings and available digital readout adjustment capability.

Founded in 1927 by Oscar Sjogren, the company has long been an innovator in the design and manufacturing of wire straighteners, straightener rolls, and wire tooling equipment. The company has garnered a reputation as the leading solutions provider for the industry.

With its manufacturing facility based in Worcester, MA and distributors located in Europe, South America, Asia, and Mexico, Sjogren is able to deliver high quality machinery, tooling and accessories to a worldwide customer base.

For more information on Sjogren’s innovative product line and to see specs on the company’s PB Series  and SDR solutions, contact Keith D’Amato at [email protected]

ABOUT SJOGREN INDUSTRIES

A manufacturing innovator since 1927, Sjogren Industries provides the highest quality machinery, tooling, and accessories for the wire and cable industry. Sjogren belief that “simple ideas make better solutions” has been at the core of its innovative product designs since its inception. Sjogren continues to introduce enhancements in wire straightening assemblies and components that deliver major efficiencies and increased productivity for its customers.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9110bfa1-ae4b-4f7a-a550-12804f7b9282

CONTACT: Don Moorhouse
Sjogren Industries
5084105208
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.