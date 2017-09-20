Sjogren Industries presents new products at Wire Southeast Asia

WORCESTER, MA, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Sjogren Industries introduced its latest innovations for the wire tooling industry at the Wire Southeast Asia trade show in Bangkok, Thailand.

Since 1995, the Wire Southeast Asia specialist trade fair has set the bar as the region’s leading trade-focused platform for international exhibitors to showcase their latest wire and cable processing equipment, machinery, products and solutions.

The event is held at the Bangkok Trade & Exhibition Centre From Sept. 19 through Sept. 21. Sjogren Industries is presenting at booth H-15.

Sjogren is introducing its latest innovations for the wire tooling industry, the Static Dance Roller and the Pivot Bar Series.

The Static Dancer Roll (patent pending) replaces the conventional dancer roller or tuner roller on wire drawing machines. With SDR, Sjogren has provided a customizable solution that extends machine life and increases productivity. Maintenance costs are also reduced and wire quality is improved.

The PB Series maximizes efficiency with a design that minimizes space and set up time while eliminating the need for complicated and costly base plates for mounting. The PB Series comes with grooved rolls and precision ball bearings and available digital readout adjustment capability.

Founded in 1927 by Oscar Sjogren, the company has long been an innovator in the design and manufacturing of wire straighteners, straightener rolls, and wire tooling equipment. The company has garnered a reputation as the leading solutions provider for the industry.

With its manufacturing facility based in Worcester, MA and distributors located in Europe, South America, Asia, and Mexico, Sjogren is able to deliver high quality machinery, tooling and accessories to a worldwide customer base.

For more information on Sjogren’s innovative product line and to see specs on the company’s PB Series and SDR solutions, contact Keith D’Amato at [email protected]

ABOUT SJOGREN INDUSTRIES

A manufacturing innovator since 1927, Sjogren Industries provides the highest quality machinery, tooling, and accessories for the wire and cable industry. Sjogren belief that “simple ideas make better solutions” has been at the core of its innovative product designs since its inception. Sjogren continues to introduce enhancements in wire straightening assemblies and components that deliver major efficiencies and increased productivity for its customers.

