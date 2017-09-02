Smithfield Foods Commits $100K, Matches Employee Contributions and Donates More Than 300K Pounds of Protein to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

SMITHFIELD, Va., Sept. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced today that it will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross to assist in ongoing relief efforts to aid in the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. In addition to this contribution, the company announced it will match two-to-one all donations made by its more than 40,000 U.S. employees to the American Red Cross.

In addition to financial contributions of the company and its employees, Smithfield has also mobilized Helping Hungry Homes®, its hunger relief initiative. Through Helping Hungry Homes®, Smithfield has donated more than 300,000 pounds of protein to Feeding America® food banks in southeast Texas and Operation BBQ Relief, which provides meals to displaced residents and emergency personnel during times of natural and other disasters.

“At Smithfield, we’re committed to helping communities and our people are passionate about helping their neighbors in need,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. “It’s truly inspiring to witness the entire company rallying together in support of those impacted by this devastating storm.”

Smithfield will continue to work with response organizations to assess the region’s immediate needs and recovery in the coming weeks.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including SmithfieldⓇ, EckrichⓇ, Nathan’s FamousⓇ, FarmlandⓇ, ArmourⓇ, John MorrellⓇ, Cook’sⓇ, KretschmarⓇ, GwaltneyⓇ, Curly’sⓇ, MargheritaⓇ, CarandoⓇ, Healthy OnesⓇ, KrakusⓇ, MorlinyⓇ and BerlinkiⓇ. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

