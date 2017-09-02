Breaking News
Home / Top News / Smithfield Foods Commits $100K, Matches Employee Contributions and Donates More Than 300K Pounds of Protein to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Smithfield Foods Commits $100K, Matches Employee Contributions and Donates More Than 300K Pounds of Protein to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

SMITHFIELD, Va., Sept. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced today that it will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross to assist in ongoing relief efforts to aid in the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. In addition to this contribution, the company announced it will match two-to-one all donations made by its more than 40,000 U.S. employees to the American Red Cross.

In addition to financial contributions of the company and its employees, Smithfield has also mobilized Helping Hungry Homes®, its hunger relief initiative. Through Helping Hungry Homes®, Smithfield has donated more than 300,000 pounds of protein to Feeding America® food banks in southeast Texas and Operation BBQ Relief, which provides meals to displaced residents and emergency personnel during times of natural and other disasters.

“At Smithfield, we’re committed to helping communities and our people are passionate about helping their neighbors in need,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. “It’s truly inspiring to witness the entire company rallying together in support of those impacted by this devastating storm.”

Smithfield will continue to work with response organizations to assess the region’s immediate needs and recovery in the coming weeks.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan’s Famous, Farmland, Armour, John Morrell, Cook’s, Kretschmar, Gwaltney, Curly’s, Margherita, Carando, Healthy Ones, Krakus, Morliny and Berlinki. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

CONTACT: Contact:
Kathleen Kirkham
Smithfield Foods, Inc.
(757) 365-1965
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.