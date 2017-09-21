Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® and Food Lion Donate Nearly 40,000 Pounds of Protein to the Foodbank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, a program focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure, joined forces with Food Lion to donate nearly 40,000 pounds of protein to the Foodbank of Central & Eastern North Carolina (CENC). The donation, equivalent to nearly 160,000 servings, will help those fighting hunger in North Carolina, where one in six individuals is food insecure.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13eba47b-6ea7-43a7-8317-a21d5021a07a

“We are thrilled for this contribution from Smithfield Foods to assist our Greenville community,” said Peter Werbicki, president and CEO of the Food Bank of CENC. “Today’s donation reaches even further into the North Carolina areas that we serve with much-needed, delicious protein. We are extremely thankful for Smithfield and their continued efforts — which undoubtedly strengthens our ability to support more than 146,670 individuals in need.”

Smithfield and Food Lion representatives presented the donation to the Foodbank of Central & Eastern North Carolina this morning at an event that raised awareness of hunger’s impact in the local community. Members from all three organizations discussed the significance of protein donations in helping the thousands of individuals, including 44,530 children, who face hunger each day in Greenville.

“Food Lion is pleased to join forces with Smithfield to make this contribution to the Greenville community,” said Benny Smith, manager, media and community relations for Food Lion. “Like Smithfield, Food Lion is passionate about providing to those in need of food assistance and is proud to stand with Helping Hungry Homes in the fight against hunger.”

Smithfield’s donation to the Foodbank of Central & Eastern North Carolina was part of the Helping Hungry Homes® 2017 nationwide donation tour. Throughout the annual tour, Smithfield will provide large-scale protein donations to nearly 60 food banks across the country. This donation adds to the more than 65 million servings of protein donated since 2011.

“Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes program is honored to partner with Food Lion to provide this donation to the Foodbank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and continue our responsibility to serve our neighbors in need throughout the state of North Carolina,” said Dennis Pittman, Smithfield senior director of hunger relief. “It is my personal honor to fulfill Smithfield’s commitment to serving communities here in my homestead of Greenville with this donation of nutritious protein. It is our hope that this donation will inspire others across the country to find means of involvement that will better their communities.”

Following today’s event, Helping Hungry Homes® will visit West Lawn, PA, Friday, Sept. 29. For more information about Helping Hungry Homes® and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including SmithfieldⓇ, EckrichⓇ, Nathan’s FamousⓇ, FarmlandⓇ, ArmourⓇ, John MorrellⓇ, Cook’sⓇ, KretschmarⓇ, GwaltneyⓇ, Curly’sⓇ, MargheritaⓇ, CarandoⓇ, Healthy OnesⓇ, KrakusⓇ, MorlinyⓇ and BerlinkiⓇ. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is a nonprofit organization that has provided food for people at risk of hunger in 34 counties in central and eastern North Carolina for more than 30 years. The Food Bank serves a network of more than 800 partner agencies such as soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and programs for children and adults through warehouses in Durham, Greenville, New Bern, Raleigh, the Sandhills (Southern Pines), and Wilmington. In fiscal year 2015-2016, the Food Bank distributed more than 64.4 million pounds of food (60% of which was perishable) and non-food essentials through these agencies. Sadly, hunger remains a serious problem in central and eastern North Carolina. In these counties, more than 600,000 people struggle to access nutritious and adequate amounts of food necessary for an active and healthy life. foodbankcenc.org.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 65,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Food Lion is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Amsterdam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group (OTC:ADRNY). For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

Media Contacts: