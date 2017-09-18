‘SNL,”Big Little Lies,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ rule at Trump-flavored Emmys

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “The Handmaid’s Tale” and political comedy “Veep” won the top prizes at the Emmy awards on Sunday, but satirical sketch show “Saturday Night Live” won the most Emmys overall on the back of a season of Donald Trump spoofs.
