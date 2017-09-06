SolarWinds Receives Common Criteria Certification

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that multiple products are now certified under the Common Criteria with the Spanish Common Criteria Scheme (SCCS) for Evaluation Assurance Level ­­­­(EAL) 2+­­. The Common Criteria is an international standard for computer security with certification awarded after rigorous laboratory testing and evaluation that is confirmed by national authorities.

“SolarWinds continu­­­es to be a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT solutions that help simplify the lives of IT professionals around the world, particularly when it comes to the challenging and complex tasks of monitoring and managing government IT infrastructures,” said David Kimball, Senior Vice President, Federal and National Government, SolarWinds. “By continuing to pass the stringent evaluation standards set forth by the Common Criteria certification, we also demonstrate our leadership in providing the critical assurances our government customers require in today’s challenging security climate.”



Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation

Common Criteria provides a broad range of evaluation criteria for commercial and nationally sensitive government-use IT security products. Federal IT users needing to run applications in National Security Systems (NSS) environments can look to Common Criteria-certified software for numerous compliant software solutions.

The SolarWinds® Orion® Suite v2.0, comprising the solutions listed below, is now certified to Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 2+, empowering government IT pros to implement and use the software safely on federal networks:

Network Performance Monitor v12.0.1 – Management and monitoring of dynamic network performance

Server & Application Monitor v6.3 – Server, application, and OS monitoring

Network Configuration Manager 7.5.1 – Network configuration and compliance management

Network Traffic Analyzer 4.2.1 – Flow-based network traffic analysis

IP Address Manager 4.3.2 – IP address and DHCP/DNS management and monitoring

User Device Tracker 3.2.4 – Device and switch port monitoring and mapping

VoIP & Network Quality Manager 4.2.4 – VoIP and WAN performance monitoring

Web Performance Monitor 2.2.1 – Website and web application monitoring

Enterprise Operations Console 1.6.3 – Unified management for distributed enterprise networks

Failover Engine 6.7 – SolarWinds platform server monitoring

Enterprise Operations Console v1.6.3 – Unified visibility into geographically distributed networks

Storage Resource Monitor v6.3 – Multi-vendor storage performance and capacity monitoring

Previous versions of SolarWinds Orion Suite and SolarWinds Log & Event Manager have been certified for Common Criteria. More details are available here.

Electronic Warfare Associates – Canada, Ltd. (EWA-Canada) is a Common Criteria Testing Laboratory (CCTL) accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and approved by Canada’s Communications Security Establishment (CSE). EWA-Canada, in conjunction with its partner lab in the Spanish Common Criteria Scheme, evaluated SolarWinds software to determine that it meets all of the requirements of this security certification. EWA-Canada is recognized for its extensive experience with Common Criteria evaluations, enabling companies to manage the process and ensure their products meet important certification requirements.

“EWA-Canada congratulates SolarWinds on the Common Criteria re-certification of the Version 2.0 update to Orion Suite,” said Erin Connor, Director of the EWA-Canada Common Criteria Test Lab. “With this latest result SolarWinds continues its commitment to maintaining the certification to international standards for IT security of the tools that their government customers rely on.”



SolarWinds Solutions for Government

SolarWinds software is available on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule, Department of Defense ESI, and other contract vehicles.

U.S. Government certifications and approvals include Army CoN, Air Force APL, and Navy DADMS. Technical requirements include FIPS compatibility, DISA STIGs, and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) compliance.

SolarWinds also has hundreds of built-in automated compliance reports, which meet requirements of most major auditing authorities, including DISA STIG, FISMA, NIST, and more. SolarWinds THWACK® online user community provides a number of out-of-the-box compliance report templates available to download for free that are designed to help users prepare for an inspection. THWACK also provides information on Smart Card and Common Access Card (CAC) product support.

For more product and GSA pricing information, and for a fully functional free trial of all above products, visit the SolarWinds Government Solutions page.

