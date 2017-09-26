SolarWinds to Demonstrate Database Performance Tuning with Multi-Dimensional Wait-Time Analytics at Oracle OpenWorld 2017

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at Oracle OpenWorld® 2017, October 1-5, 2017, in San Francisco, California. SolarWinds database performance evangelist and Oracle® ACE, Janis Griffin, will present on best practices for Oracle performance tuning. The company will also exhibit its latest updates to SolarWinds® Database Performance Analyzer (DPA).

“Databases are the heart of applications and a slow database results in a slow application. Performance tuning can be complex; it’s often hard to know which button to press or which knob to turn to get the biggest performance boost,” said Griffin. “I’m looking forward to sharing best practices and exchanging tips with other Oracle DBAs through my session on performance tuning, where I’ll present on how to easily identify performance bottlenecks and fine-tune statements.”

Visit SolarWinds at Booth 5514

Griffin will be joined by other SolarWinds product experts to showcase SolarWinds DPA, which pioneered wait time analytics to empower DBAs and developers to accelerate database performance through the Oracle ecosystem by pinpointing the root cause of complex issues.

Attendees who stop by the booth will see demonstrations of SolarWinds DPA’s key features, including:

Wait-time analytics and Multi-Dimensional Performance Analysis ™ to help identify the root cause of complex problems and improve the performance of on-premises, virtualized, cloud, or hybrid IT application environments

to help identify the root cause of complex problems and improve the performance of on-premises, virtualized, cloud, or hybrid IT application environments Agentless architecture in Oracle development, test, staging, and production environments, providing information on where the bottlenecks are and enhancing collaboration across developers, test, and production

Analysis of virtual and storage resources, locking and blocking, adaptive plans, and resources including virtualization layer hardware health and configuration changes

For more information on SolarWinds IT management products, including downloadable, free 30-day evaluations, visit the SolarWinds website or call 866.530.8100.

Attend “Need for Speed: Top Five Oracle Performance Tuning Tips”

Griffin has over 25 years of database administration experience, including design, development, and implementation. In this session, she will discuss how to quickly fine-tune a SQL statement, identify performance inhibitors to help avoid future performance issues, and how new Oracle features can change and/or support different execution plans.

When: Sunday, October 1, 12:45-1:30 p.m. PST

Sunday, October 1, 12:45-1:30 p.m. PST Where: Moscone South, Room 153

Additional Resources

Response Time Analysis White Paper

Connect with SolarWinds

THWACK ®

Twitter ®

Facebook ®

LinkedIn®

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide, from Fortune 500® enterprises to small businesses, managed service providers (MSPs), government agencies, and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT, MSP, and DevOps professionals, and strive to eliminate the complexity that our customers have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address key areas of the infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud. This focus and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as the worldwide leader in both network management software and MSP solutions, and is driving similar growth across the full spectrum of IT management software. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2017 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Megan Malarkey

Text100

Phone: 212.331.8403

[email protected]

Jenne Barbour

SolarWinds

Phone: 512.498.6804

[email protected]