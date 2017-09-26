Breaking News
Soles4Souls Responds to Victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma

Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NASHVILLE, TENN (September 26, 2017) – Since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in late August, Soles4Souls—a non-profit organization that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing—has been working with the footwear and apparel industries to procure much needed product to help the victims of both Harvey and Irma. The generosity from more than 150 companies has added up to close to 500,000 pieces of product including shoes, clothing, socks, underwear and diapers, valued at $7.5 million.

CSX Transportation and BNSF Railway have coordinated efforts to transport 300,000 pieces of product, valued at $5 million, to help those in need affected by Harvey.

Partnerships have been secured with multiple non-profit agencies on the ground in Rockport, Houston, Port Aransas and Austin, Texas. Soles4Souls is also working with city and county officials and area non-profits in Florida to provide relief in the Florida Keys, Immalokee, Jacksonville and Miami.

“The magnitude of this disaster is unprecedented and families are seeking hope in their greatest hour of need,” said Sara Ramirez, Executive Director at Catholic Charities of Central Texas, a non-profit partner based in Austin. “We are honored to serve alongside Soles4Souls in being that beacon of hope by offering material assistance to families who lost everything they owned.”

Soles4Souls was founded as a disaster relief organization in 2006 and continues to offer relief as “second wave” responders. 

“We try to be on the ground at the right time with the right products and the right partners,”  says Soles4Souls President and CEO, Buddy Teaster. “Soles4Souls can be the link that connects corporate donors to organizations serving those most affected by natural disasters. I remain awed by the commitment of people and companies who are devoted to helping those most in need.”

 Soles4Souls has set up a Hurricane Relief Fund and are accepting monetary donations or inviting people to raise funds. Donate or raise funds here.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, it has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries. A nonprofit social enterprise, Soles4Souls earns more than half of its income and commits 100% of donations to programs. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e248622a-aa3b-45b6-ab67-09f3c2a51b2b

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c43a804-6c49-4f89-99e5-9cc578c86b67

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e627515-1b02-4ea0-8db0-300261b1148b

CONTACT: Marissa Pellegrino
Soles4Souls
615-541-7015
[email protected]
